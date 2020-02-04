FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect FleetCor Technologies to post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. FleetCor Technologies has set its FY19 guidance at $11.68-11.78 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FleetCor Technologies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLT opened at $319.08 on Tuesday. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $201.48 and a 52 week high of $322.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

