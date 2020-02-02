FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.37.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $315.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies has a one year low of $200.43 and a one year high of $322.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.04.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 26,472 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

