FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $358.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.94.

NYSE:FLT opened at $317.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $196.65 and a 12 month high of $320.96. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.65.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

