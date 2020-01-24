FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Trading Up 4.7%

FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:FLEW)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $78.50, approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80.

FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as a holding company for the Fleetwood Bank that provides banking services to its customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts.

