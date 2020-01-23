Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.30

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$5.30 ($3.76) and last traded at A$5.29 ($3.75), with a volume of 482020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$5.18 ($3.67).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$5.02 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.76.

About Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building and construction products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Formica and Roof Tile Group segments.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading