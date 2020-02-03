Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

FLNG stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Flex LNG has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flex LNG stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 335,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.62% of Flex LNG as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied natural gas worldwide. The company has a total fleet of four LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

