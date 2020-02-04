Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Christopher Collier Sells 18,000 Shares

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Christopher Collier sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,030,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,175,847.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Christopher Collier sold 75,000 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $973,500.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Christopher Collier sold 15,169 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,112.91.

On Monday, December 16th, Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flex by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 92,254 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Flex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Flex by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

