Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $203,425.40 in Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 15,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $203,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $114,069,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Flex by 409.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,455 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth about $23,925,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 506.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $8,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLEX. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

