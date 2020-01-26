Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.64

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 15569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FLEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 15,181 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $203,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,432 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $114,069,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Flex by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after buying an additional 2,789,455 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $23,925,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after buying an additional 1,942,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $8,739,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?