Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 118872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,232 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Flex by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 27,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Flex by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,339,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 243,118 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

