Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,066,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. Flex has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.58.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,232. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

