Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Shares of FSI opened at $2.42 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 121,424 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

