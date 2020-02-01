Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 160,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 127,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLXT)

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

