FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.69, 3,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 15,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?