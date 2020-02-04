FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0638 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

MBSD stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54.

