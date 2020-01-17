FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) Trading Up 0.1%

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.56, approximately 8,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 9,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

