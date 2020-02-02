FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.89, approximately 496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 78,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,083,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares in the last quarter.

