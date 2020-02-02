FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Shares Down 1.7%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.27 and last traded at $62.27, approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 34,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.32.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. C J Advisory Inc raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 246,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

