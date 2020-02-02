FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.09 and last traded at $47.09, 1,859 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 70,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

