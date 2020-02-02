FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Down 0.9%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) were down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.44 and last traded at $54.46, approximately 674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 62,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000.

