FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,100 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 716,200 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FPAY. Maxim Group began coverage on FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 41,200 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $66,744.00. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShopper stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of FlexShopper worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPAY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 198,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,036. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices