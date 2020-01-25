Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FLXS opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.81. Flexsteel Industries has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $48,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,880 shares of company stock worth $194,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

