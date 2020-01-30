Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.84

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (ASX:FLT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.84 and traded as low as $39.69. Flight Centre Travel Group shares last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 618,088 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is A$43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile (ASX:FLT)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

