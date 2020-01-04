Florim opens Singapore flagship store

Italian ceramic tile maker Florim is opening a flagship store in Singapore tomorrow.

The two-storey outlet is the group’s first showroom in Asia, featuring a well-lit open-space interior showcasing the brand’s best-sellers. The interior areas are intended to provide a functional workplace, with a co-working approach.

“We began transforming what everyone thought was just a tile into a vital design tool more than 50 years ago,” said Florim Ceramiche chairman Claudio Lucchese. “And now the time is ripe to spread and share our experience and passion at a global level. Florim is not a ceramic-coverings firm that aims to give its products design connotations; it is a design firm that produces ceramic materials”.

The store concept, created by the company’s in-house design department to reflect the firm’s other corporate locations, adopts the same design language as its Milan, New York and Moscow flagships.

The Singapore store is expected to assist Florim in establishing ties with big architecture firms. The flagship – located at 63 Mohamed Sultan Road – will be followed by other openings next year.