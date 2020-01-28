Flowers Foods, Inc. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:FLO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $966.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.50 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLO. ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $21.82 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, CMO Debo Mukherjee acquired 1,650 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

