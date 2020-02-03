Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CMO Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,650 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,446,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 443,979 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,141,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,109,000 after acquiring an additional 375,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 496,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 271,721 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. 48,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,490. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $966.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

