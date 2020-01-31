Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,070,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 8,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FLO opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $966.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Debo Mukherjee bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,569,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

