Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. 106,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,870. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $966.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Flowers Foods news, CMO Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $68,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Flowers Foods by 5.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 150,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?