Fluence (ASX:FLC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Fluence Co. Ltd (ASX:FLC) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.44 ($0.31) and last traded at A$0.44 ($0.31), approximately 457,435 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.46 ($0.33).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market capitalization of $262.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.45.

About Fluence (ASX:FLC)

Fluence Corporation Limited provides packaged water and wastewater treatment solutions in North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe, and China. The company offers NIROBOX for water desalination and treatment of brackish water; Ultrafiltration solutions to remove suspended solids, endotoxins, bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens from feed water; and reverse osmosis systems, which are used in desalination and other water purification processes.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs

