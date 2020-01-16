Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Fluent stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Fluent’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander Mandel acquired 17,056 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $35,817.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,817.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew Conlin bought 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $31,666.32. Insiders purchased a total of 84,033 shares of company stock worth $165,078 over the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Fluent in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com