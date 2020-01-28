Flushing Financial (FFIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FFIC opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

