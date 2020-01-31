Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FFIC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. 188,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,269. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.85. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds