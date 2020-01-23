Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.88

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.88 and traded as high as $20.92. Flushing Financial shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 7,511 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on FFIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $585.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 7,626.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 112,411 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Flushing Financial by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 60,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 668,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

