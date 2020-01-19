Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,500

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLTR. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,900 ($117.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,206.25 ($107.95).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 9,066 ($119.26) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,071.36.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.79), for a total value of £61,361.40 ($80,717.44).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

