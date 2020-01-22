Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered Flutter Entertainment to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,206.25 ($107.95).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 9,000 ($118.39) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,087.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,831.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.79), for a total value of £61,361.40 ($80,717.44).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

