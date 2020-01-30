FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. FMC posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. FMC has a 12 month low of $70.62 and a 12 month high of $101.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Insiders sold 340,273 shares of company stock worth $33,559,428 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after buying an additional 1,134,187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,858,000 after buying an additional 428,806 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 839.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 429,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,647,000 after buying an additional 383,656 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,215.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after buying an additional 380,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 331,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com