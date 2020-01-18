Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Foamix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ FOMX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 430,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Crow Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

