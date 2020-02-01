Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Down 16.7%

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) shares fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 183,433 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 321,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Focus Graphite Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

