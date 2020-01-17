Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) Insider Sells £1,153,420.80 in Stock

Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) insider Jeremy Wilson sold 171,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84), for a total transaction of £1,153,420.80 ($1,517,259.67).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of LON TUNE opened at GBX 706 ($9.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Focusrite PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 422 ($5.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 681.10 ($8.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 629.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 552.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

Focusrite Company Profile

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?