Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.67. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Standpoint Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

NYSE:FL opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,234 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 96,781 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Foot Locker by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Foot Locker by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,051 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

