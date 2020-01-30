Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. 148,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $305,133,000 after purchasing an additional 454,489 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 543,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,395 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $36,402,000 after acquiring an additional 384,288 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 58,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 389,984 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 67,653 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

