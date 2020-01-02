Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s 12-Month Volatility Reading Moves to 23.869500

Taking a look at some key metrics and ratios for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), we note that the ROA or Return on Assets stands at 0.006190. Return on Assets shows how many dollars of earnings result from each dollar of assets the company controls. Return on assets gives an indication of the capital intensity of the company, which will also depend on the type of industry.

Technicals at a Glance

In taking a look at some other notable technicals, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s ROIC is 0.020192. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.046637 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 4.350944. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is 0.006190. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Shareholder Yield

We also note that Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.063831 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.04969. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has a current MF Rank of 10542. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Price Index

We can now take aquick look at some historical stock price index data. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.10922. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.25316, the 24 month is 0.83965, and the 36 month is 0.89595. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.01504, the 3 month is 1.06180, and the 1 month is currently 1.03219.

Scores

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has a current ERP5 Rank of 9725. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

At the time of writing, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has a Piotroski F-Score of 4. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

M-Score (Beneish)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has an M-score Beneish of -2.748854. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

Investors keeping an eye on shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) may be examining the company’s FCF or Free Cash Flow as well. FCF is a measure of the financial performance of a company. FCF is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow. Currently, Ford Motor Company has an FCF score of 0.515958. The FCF score is an indicator that is calculated by combining free cash flow stability with free cash flow growth. Typically, a higher FCF score value would indicate high free cash flow growth. The company currently has an FCF quality score of 6.830599. The free quality score helps estimate free cash flow stability. FCF quality is calculated as the 12 ltm cash flow per share over the average of the cash flow numbers. With this score, it is generally considered that the lower the ratio, the better.