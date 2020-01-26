Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

