Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Shares of F stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Ford Motor's score:

Shares of F stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at $778,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

