Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.79 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce $36.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.24 billion to $37.33 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $38.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $144.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.07 billion to $145.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $141.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $139.96 billion to $142.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

F stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,243,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,380,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,698,501,000 after acquiring an additional 694,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,635,696,000 after buying an additional 768,893 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $148,313,000 after buying an additional 1,107,718 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ford Motor by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $86,420,000 after buying an additional 1,104,369 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,005,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $64,171,000 after buying an additional 158,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

