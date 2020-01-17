Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FSCT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,188. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

FSCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $329,391.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,700.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $287,269.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,970.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,210,907. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth $6,636,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 294,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?