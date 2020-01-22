Forestar Group (FOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Forestar Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Several research firms have commented on FOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

