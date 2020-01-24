Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Issues Earnings Results

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million.

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 2,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,094. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

