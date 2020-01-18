Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Trading Up 7.2%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $21.80, approximately 390,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 104,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

