ForeverGreen Worldwide (OTCMKTS:FVRG) Trading Down 16.7%

ForeverGreen Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:FVRG) traded down 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 3,515 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 32,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

ForeverGreen Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a line of meal replacement shakes, nutritional beverages, and marine phytoplankton products. It offers Prodigy-5, nutritional shot that provides vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and energy; PowerStrips, a topical product for temporary relief of minor aches and pains; SolarStrips, a raw food nutrition supplement; and BeautyStrips that consist of a face mask and a serum to enhance the healthy and youthful appearance of skin.

